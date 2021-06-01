$0.81 EPS Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. VEREIT reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

VER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in VEREIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in VEREIT by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.