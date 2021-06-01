REPO Price Reaches $0.0860 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $65,707.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00061628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00302300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00192306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.81 or 0.01010693 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars.

