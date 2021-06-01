eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $901,612.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

