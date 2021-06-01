Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 19.99%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

