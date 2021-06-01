AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Declares $0.19 Semi-Annual Dividend

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AAON has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AAON to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. AAON has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,789 shares of company stock worth $1,702,827. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

