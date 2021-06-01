Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 29th total of 410,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $972,441. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.