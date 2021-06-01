Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 29th total of 942,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.