Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 29th total of 908,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

