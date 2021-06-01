Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rises By 40.9%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 29th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

