Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,374 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Plantronics worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 94,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plantronics alerts:

NYSE PLT opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.