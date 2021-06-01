Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Critical Review

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -41.64% -22.57% -10.57% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Axion Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.83 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -120.00 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Axion Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

