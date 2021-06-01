Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

