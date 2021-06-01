Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,238 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $150.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.55. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

