Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $48,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

