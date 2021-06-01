Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

