Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,216 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

