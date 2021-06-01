Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,141,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,574 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

