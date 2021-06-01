HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stake Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

