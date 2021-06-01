-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

TRIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $821.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.