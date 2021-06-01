Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Increases By 50.0%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $5,139,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGIC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.