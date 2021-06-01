Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TALS opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

