The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The Honest has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

