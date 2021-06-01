Nielsen Holdings plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

