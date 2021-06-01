Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4385 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Grifols has decreased its dividend by 49.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grifols has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grifols to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

