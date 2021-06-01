Kingfisher plc (KGFHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2298 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

KGFHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

