LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.