Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.17 on June 30th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AJG opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.92. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get Atlantis Japan Growth Fund alerts:

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.