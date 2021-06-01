Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.17 on June 30th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON AJG opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.92. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
Further Reading: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.