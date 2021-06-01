Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.83

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HOME opened at GBX 111.18 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Home REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.71.

About Home REIT

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

