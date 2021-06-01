Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Acushnet has raised its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

GOLF opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

