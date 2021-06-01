Maple (MPL) Market Cap Reaches $7.83 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $12.13 or 0.00033109 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $77,643.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.01033797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.61 or 0.10018961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092100 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

