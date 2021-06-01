Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) vs. Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Critical Survey

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Sally Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 61.70 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.70 $113.25 million $1.22 17.88

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty 4.03% 401.89% 6.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Newegg Commerce and Sally Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Sally Beauty 1 3 0 0 1.75

Sally Beauty has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.88%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Newegg Commerce on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce Websites, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store names. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Chi. As of November 12, 2020, the company operated 5,038 stores, including 143 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

