AceD Price Down 30.9% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, AceD has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $119,454.52 and approximately $337.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000099 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

