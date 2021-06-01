APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.93 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $606,874.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00303311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00191744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.01004720 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00033187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,728,029 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APYSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.