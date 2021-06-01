Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $128.92

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE FMC opened at $116.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

