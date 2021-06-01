Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.96. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

