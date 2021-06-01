Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HCMLY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Holcim stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.24. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Holcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

