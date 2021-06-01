Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.