Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Commerzbank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SIXGF stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.82.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

