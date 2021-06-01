Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 21,496 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

