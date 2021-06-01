GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Uniti Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 258,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

