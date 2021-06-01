GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 227.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

