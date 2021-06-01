GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $358,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

