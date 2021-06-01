Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.