Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $103.51 and a 1 year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.