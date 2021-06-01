Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of SEEL opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 638,363 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,549,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

