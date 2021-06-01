Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Up 39.8% in May

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 29th total of 355,900 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 911,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.82.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 360,247 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

