TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.24.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

