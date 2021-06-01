PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 161,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

PDLB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $242.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.49.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.