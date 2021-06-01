GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 13,458 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

