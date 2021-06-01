GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $387,000 Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 122,175 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 438,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

